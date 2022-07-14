American Airlines launching new nonstop service from Austin to Vail

Austin residents will be able to travel directly to one of the most popular ski and snowboarding destinations in Colorado this winter.

American Airlines is launching a new nonstop service between Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) starting Dec. 15, 2022. EGE is less than an hour away from the Vail, Beaver Creek and Avon ski areas.

"AUS is excited to offer new nonstop service to Vail, Colorado, a popular winter travel destination," said Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer for AUS. "AUS continues to work with our airline partners to support the City and region’s increasing demand for air travel; new routes like this with American Airlines are imperative to that work and worth celebrating."

Skiers come down the mountain at a Vail Resorts Inc. location in Vail, Colorado, U.S., on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Trading in shares of Vail Resorts Inc. rose to more than eight times the 20-day average for this time of day, according to data compile Expand

Starting Dec. 15 to Jan. 9, flights will depart daily from AUS to EGE. Flights will depart weekly from Jan. 10 to Feb. 15, and daily from Feb. 16 to April 3.

Passengers flying from AUS to EGE will board a CRJ-700 aircraft with American Airlines affiliate SkyWest Airlines.

"American is excited to connect Austin with Eagle County this winter," said Philippe Puech, American’s Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. "Austin continues to grow and we’re proud to support that growth with new routes. This winter, American will offer nonstop service to 38 destinations from the Texas capital. From connecting central Texans to the slopes this winter to bringing more business to the heart of Texas, American is eager to welcome customers on board."

To purchase flight tickets to EGE, click here.