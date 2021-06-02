Anderson High School graduation goes on despite power outage

After over a year of navigating learning in a pandemic, not even a power outage is stopping these graduates from celebrating their accomplishments.

Austin ISD shared video and photos on Twitter of the graduation ceremony for Anderson High School's class of 2021, which proceeded as scheduled despite the outage.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The ceremony continued with megaphones for the speakers and by the light of hundreds of cell phones around the activity center.

Austin ISD reported the outage just before 8:30 p.m., about 30 minutes into the ceremony. Austin Energy replied in the thread, saying that power had been restored just after 9 p.m.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS