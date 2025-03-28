AP exams: CollegeBoard moving some online starting this May

The Brief Several AP exams moving online in May CollegeBoard says it will enhance security



CollegeBoard announced its decision to move some AP exams online because it says it will enhance security.

Online AP Exams: What will they look like?

The backstory:

CollegeBoard announced they made the transition to adopt the bluebook digital testing application to give students a more tech-savvy experience.

Students will still follow the same schedules as traditional paper exams.

The digital exams will be categorized into two formats.

Fully digital exams that will be completely online and a hybrid format exam that will offer a combination of digital and paper-based components.

What they're saying:

While this is a transition for many students, the non-profit Thinking Nation says this new format may help out students who have test anxiety.

"That anxiety and anticipation can sometimes prevent them from being as successful as they are actually prepared to be. So, by creating these full-length practice exams, we're able to help students simulate the test environment so that they can walk in on that day with much more confidence and assurance that they know what they're going to be able to accomplish. " says Annie Jenson, Director of Curriculum at Thinking Nation.

Thinking Nation preps students for the new exams through AI-powered practice exams. The practice exams reviews the students overall scores and provide feedback on what area the student needs to focus on.

Dig deeper:

The AP exam will still be scored the same from a scale 1 to 5.

A passing grade on an AP exam could save someone about $450 - $4,800 in college tuition expense depending on the college.

CollegeBoard also announced several ap exams for foreign language subjects are expected to go digital in the near future as well.

What you can do:

For more information on Thinking Nation’s innovative approach to fostering historical thinking in social studies education, visit thinkingnation.org.

Educators can explore Thinking Nation’s best practices repository for valuable resources and strategies.