Austin man sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a young child

The Brief An Austin man was sentenced to life in prison He was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child This investigation started back in June 2023



An Austin man was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

37-year-old Garrett Bailey, of Austin, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

What we know:

This case started in June 2023 with a joint investigation by multiple jurisdictions. During search and arrest warrants related to the production of child porn, two children were found and taken into CPS custody.

One of the children, who was under the age of 14, said Bailey and a woman sexually assaulted him in May 2023 at a Round Rock hotel. The victim was abused by Bailey on other occasions starting in 2022.

Bailey was also linked to a separate case in Comal County involving the exploitation of a 10-year-old girl.

Bailey was found in Oregon and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in August 2023 after fleeing from Texas authorities.

There was evidence presented to the jury showing Bailey sexually abusing a child under the age of eight years old.

Bailey was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

A Williamson County judge ordered that Bailey's life sentence be served consecutively to a previous Bexar County sentence for child sex trafficking.

What they're saying:

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick released this statement:

"Many people cannot imagine any adult could sexually abuse a child. In this case, jurors were able to see this depraved individual abusing a child with their own eyes. I’m extremely grateful for the work of the prosecution team. They not only discovered valuable evidence, but they also endured viewing some of the most deplorable images imaginable in order to hold this child predator accountable. This defendant is responsible for trafficking and abusing children across Central Texas, and due to the incredible work of our prosecution team and the hard work of the Jury, this defendant will never get out of prison."