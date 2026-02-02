Apartment complex fires in Austin: 2 separate incidents under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department is investigating two separate apartment complex fires.
The backstory:
The first fire was reported in the 1700 block of Burton Drive just after 8 a.m.
The incident happened at an abandoned apartment complex and crews battle the flames from the outside of the building due to a partial collapse.
The second fire was reported in the 4300 block of South 1st at around 10:45 a.m.
Fire officials say the building was abandoned and that there were unauthorized people inside.
One person was reportedly hurt but refused to be treated.
Dig deeper:
Officials say that while both cases share similar characteristics, they are two separate incidents and not connected.
The Source: Information from Austin Fire Department.