Apartment complex fires in Austin: 2 separate incidents under investigation

The Austin Fire Department is investigating two separate apartment complex fires.

The backstory:

The first fire was reported in the 1700 block of Burton Drive just after 8 a.m.

The incident happened at an abandoned apartment complex and crews battle the flames from the outside of the building due to a partial collapse.

The second fire was reported in the 4300 block of South 1st at around 10:45 a.m.

Fire officials say the building was abandoned and that there were unauthorized people inside.

One person was reportedly hurt but refused to be treated.

Dig deeper:

Officials say that while both cases share similar characteristics, they are two separate incidents and not connected.