Expand / Collapse search

Apartment complex fires in Austin: 2 separate incidents under investigation

By
Published  February 2, 2026 11:30am CST
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
South Austin apartment fire update

South Austin apartment fire update

Fire officials provide an update on an apartment complex fire that happened on South 1st Street.

The Brief

    • The Austin Fire Department investigating two separate apartment complex fires
    • One happened in the 1700 block of Burton Drive
    • Another happened in the 4300 block of South 1st

AUSTIN, Texas - The  Austin Fire Department is investigating two separate apartment complex fires.

The backstory:

The first fire was reported in the 1700 block of Burton Drive just after 8 a.m.

The incident happened at an abandoned apartment complex and crews battle the flames from the outside of the building due to a partial collapse.

The second fire was reported in the 4300 block of South 1st at around 10:45 a.m.

Fire officials say the building was abandoned and that there were unauthorized people inside. 

One person was reportedly hurt but refused to be treated.

Dig deeper:

Officials say that while both cases share similar characteristics, they are two separate incidents and not connected.

The Source: Information from Austin Fire Department.

AustinCrime and Public Safety