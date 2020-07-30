APD asking for videos, photos of fatal shooting during Austin protest

The Austin Police Department is asking anyone with relevant information about the fatal shooting at the Austin protest this past weekend, including original video footage/images, to come forward.

28-year-old Garrett Foster was attending a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin on Saturday, July 25 when he was shot and killed.

"This incident is of immense importance to our community and has generated questions that deserve answers," APD said in a press release. "As such, detectives are working diligently to gather as many witness statements, videos, and photos as possible, in order to understand what happened on July 25, 2020. We continue to ask anyone with relevant information, including original video footage/images, to come forward."

WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

Detectives are still in the process of canvassing the area and contacting businesses with visible cameras, according to APD. Those contacted have all provided footage, which investigators are reviewing, along with video and images provided by those who were there at the time of the shooting.

Businesses with footage that have not yet been contacted are invited to proactively reach out through Crime Stoppers or via the APD Homicide Unit email address, apd@austintexas.gov.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Austin Police Department also acknowledged rumors that are circulating online about the identities of those involved. "We have not released any suspect or witness information during this active investigation. This is done to minimize external influence that could obstruct witness and suspect testimony and impede future legal proceedings. For this reason, we cannot confirm any names, nor do we condone the publication of unconfirmed names."

APD did note though that no one involved in this case has any connection to law enforcement agencies, including APD.

Those who were in the immediate proximity of the vehicle and witnessed the incident are also asked to contact the Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.