Harper ISD teacher arrested for recording teen girl in restroom
GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas - A Harper ISD teacher was arrested for recording a teen in the restroom, the sheriff's office said.
What we know:
According to the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office, on Nov. 8, investigators received a report about a 15-year-old girl saying she was recorded in the restroom without her knowledge or consent at a home in the Harper area.
The suspect was identified as Pedro De Luna III. He was a teacher with Harper ISD.
Police said there was no invasive recording taking place at Harper ISD.
De Luna was immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police investigation.
He was later arrested and is being held in the Gillespie County Jail on one count of invasive visual recording.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: Information from the Gillespie County Sheriff's Office