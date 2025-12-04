Expand / Collapse search

APD looking for 2 drivers involved in South Austin hit-and-run

Published  December 4, 2025 9:14pm CST
South Austin
    • Two drivers were involved in a hit-and-run in South Austin
    • APD said the incident happened on Nov. 28 in the 700 block of West William Cannon Drive
    • The first driver hit the moped operator and didn't stop to help. After, a second driver ran over the victim while they were still on the ground

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for two drivers who were involved in a hit-and-run crash last month in South Austin.

Austin police said on Nov. 28, around 6:19 p.m., APD, AFD, and ATCEMS all responded to a crash in the 700 block of West William Cannon Drive.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. The victim was then taken to a local hospital.

Police said this was a hit-and-run crash. 

Suspect vehicle 1

Investigators believe the driver of a dark-colored pickup, possibly a 2015-2022 Chevrolet Colorado with a bed cover, hit a moped operator. The pickup driver did not stop and help the victim.

While the victim was on the ground, a silver sedan ran over the victim. The driver also did not stop and help. The driver was a man, police said.

Police said the suspect in the pickup was a woman. The truck will have front-end damage with the majority of it being on the front right. 

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

