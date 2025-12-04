APD looking for 2 drivers involved in South Austin hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are looking for two drivers who were involved in a hit-and-run crash last month in South Austin.
What we know:
Austin police said on Nov. 28, around 6:19 p.m., APD, AFD, and ATCEMS all responded to a crash in the 700 block of West William Cannon Drive.
When first responders arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. The victim was then taken to a local hospital.
Police said this was a hit-and-run crash.
Suspect vehicle 1
Investigators believe the driver of a dark-colored pickup, possibly a 2015-2022 Chevrolet Colorado with a bed cover, hit a moped operator. The pickup driver did not stop and help the victim.
While the victim was on the ground, a silver sedan ran over the victim. The driver also did not stop and help. The driver was a man, police said.
Police said the suspect in the pickup was a woman. The truck will have front-end damage with the majority of it being on the front right.
Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department