APD looking for 2 drivers involved in South Austin hit-and-run

The Brief Two drivers were involved in a hit-and-run in South Austin APD said the incident happened on Nov. 28 in the 700 block of West William Cannon Drive The first driver hit the moped operator and didn't stop to help. After, a second driver ran over the victim while they were still on the ground



Police are looking for two drivers who were involved in a hit-and-run crash last month in South Austin.

What we know:

Austin police said on Nov. 28, around 6:19 p.m., APD, AFD, and ATCEMS all responded to a crash in the 700 block of West William Cannon Drive.

When first responders arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. The victim was then taken to a local hospital.

Police said this was a hit-and-run crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect vehicle 1

Investigators believe the driver of a dark-colored pickup, possibly a 2015-2022 Chevrolet Colorado with a bed cover, hit a moped operator. The pickup driver did not stop and help the victim.

While the victim was on the ground, a silver sedan ran over the victim. The driver also did not stop and help. The driver was a man, police said.

Police said the suspect in the pickup was a woman. The truck will have front-end damage with the majority of it being on the front right.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.