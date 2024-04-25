'Hazardous device' on South Congress prompts APD Bomb Squad response
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding to a call of a found or abandoned hazardous device.
The device was found at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Wasson Road, near W. Stassney Lane.
APD is asking the public to please avoid the area and that there may be closures in the area.
Drivers are advised to expect delays and to find alternate routes.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.