'Hazardous device' on South Congress prompts APD Bomb Squad response

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 25, 2024 1:49pm CDT
South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad is responding to a call of a found or abandoned hazardous device.

The device was found at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Wasson Road, near W. Stassney Lane.

APD is asking the public to please avoid the area and that there may be closures in the area.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and to find alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.