All-clear given after APD bomb squad investigates threat in southwest Austin

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department bomb squad has given the all-clear following a bomb threat in Southwest Austin.

Police said around 2:10 p.m., on Tuesday, March 12, the bomb squad responded to a bomb threat call in the 4800 block of Republic of Texas Blvd. 

Police were asking people to avoid the area and to remain inside their homes or buildings.

Around 4:30 p.m., Austin police gave the all-clear.

