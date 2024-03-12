All-clear given after APD bomb squad investigates threat in southwest Austin

The Austin Police Department bomb squad has given the all-clear following a bomb threat in Southwest Austin.

Police said around 2:10 p.m., on Tuesday, March 12, the bomb squad responded to a bomb threat call in the 4800 block of Republic of Texas Blvd.

Police were asking people to avoid the area and to remain inside their homes or buildings.

Around 4:30 p.m., Austin police gave the all-clear.

