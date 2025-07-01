Expand / Collapse search

1 dead, 1 other person taken to hospital in North Austin: APD

Published  July 1, 2025 6:08pm CDT
The Brief

    • APD investigating North Austin homicide
    • Scene near 400 E Wonsley Drive, off I-35 and US 183
    • One victim was killed, and another person is in the hospital

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a victim was found dead in North Austin

What we know:

Police said on July 1, around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E Wonsley Drive, off North I-35 and US 183. The 911 caller said there was an unconscious person on the ground, and there was blood.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with obvious trauma. The victim was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed there was another person involved. That person was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries. 

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time. 

If anyone has any information, contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department

