1 dead, 1 other person taken to hospital in North Austin: APD

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a victim was found dead in North Austin.

What we know:

Police said on July 1, around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E Wonsley Drive, off North I-35 and US 183. The 911 caller said there was an unconscious person on the ground, and there was blood.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with obvious trauma. The victim was later pronounced dead.

An investigation revealed there was another person involved. That person was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries.

This is believed to be an isolated incident.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

If anyone has any information, contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-8477 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.

