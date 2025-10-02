Expand / Collapse search

APD launches new crime reduction strategy in Northeast Austin

Published  October 2, 2025 9:15am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • APD launching new crime reduction strategy in NE Austin
    • Officials say it's an effort to address a prominent violent crime hot spot

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is launching a new crime reduction strategy in Northeast Austin.

The backstory:

APD says the strategy is to address a prominent violent crime hot spot.

In an effort to reduce violence, address community concerns, and improve the safety of our community, a Place Network Investigation (PNI) was piloted at 900 E. Braker Lane.  

What's next:

A press conference addressing the strategy will be held at 10:15 a.m. 

The Source: Informatoin from Austin Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyNortheast Austin