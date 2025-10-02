APD launches new crime reduction strategy in Northeast Austin

The Brief APD launching new crime reduction strategy in NE Austin Officials say it's an effort to address a prominent violent crime hot spot



The Austin Police Department says it is launching a new crime reduction strategy in Northeast Austin.

The backstory:

APD says the strategy is to address a prominent violent crime hot spot.

In an effort to reduce violence, address community concerns, and improve the safety of our community, a Place Network Investigation (PNI) was piloted at 900 E. Braker Lane.

What's next:

A press conference addressing the strategy will be held at 10:15 a.m.