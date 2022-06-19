APD looking for Houston man missing in downtown Austin

article

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man missing in downtown Austin.

APD says 45-year-old Samuele Sellers was last seen on Sunday, June 19 around 9:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn at 500 N I-35 southbound. Sellers is visiting from Houston and is not familiar with the Austin area.

Sellers is described as a white male, 6' and 240 lbs with gray hair, a beard and a tattoo of a shamrock on the left side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with orange triangles, brown/black checkered pants with a car seatbelt for a belt and may be carrying a black-and-white backpack.

APD says that Sellers requires daily medication due to a medical condition and might be hearing voices if not properly medicated. He is also prone to dehydration and holds his head to the side with his shoulder elevated.

Anyone who sees Sellers is asked to call 3-1-1 or 9-1-1 immediately.