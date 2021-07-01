APD looking for suspect who stole APD vehicle, led officers on chase

The Austin Police Department says officers are looking for a suspect who stole an APD vehicle and led officers on a brief chase in South Austin.

Police say the suspect is believed to be on foot at this time and he is believed to be armed and dangerous. A shelter-in-place has been issued for the area near Southridge Drive and Southport Drive where the suspect left the police vehicle.

APD says the incident started at around 3 a.m. when officers responded to a call about mail theft at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of South Lamar.

At around 8:15 a.m., APD scanner traffic reported that there was a pursuit happening on Ben White and that the suspect went out onto the road and tried to stop vehicles that were driving on Ben White.

Officials say that at some point the suspect got into an APD vehicle and drove off in it. There was a brief chase before the suspect left the police vehicle near the intersection of Southridge Drive and Southport Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter