APD looking for suspect involved in South Austin robbery

Police are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing a South Austin business.

What we know:

Austin police said on Oct. 23, around 3:33 p.m., officers responded to a suspected robbery at the Dollar General at 1401 South Pleasant Valley Road.

A suspect made threats to the store's employee. He then left the store with stolen merchandise.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 30–40 years old, about 5’7", 160 pounds, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark pants, and a black baseball cap with white lettering.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.