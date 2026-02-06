Offer Vince Shlomi, the 'ShamWow' guy, releases campaign ad for Texas Congressional seat

article

The Brief Offer Vince Shlomi has released his first campaign ad for his Congressional run. The former ShamWow and Slap Chop pitchman is running as a Republican in Texas' 31st Congressional District. Shlomi joins a crowded field looking to unseat Rep. John Carter, who's held the seat since 2003.



Infomercial pitchman Offer Vince Shlomi, better known as the "ShamWow guy," is gearing up for his primary campaign in Texas' 31st Congressional District by releasing his first campaign advertisement.

Shlomi, who announced his candidacy in November, is promising to "soak up the swamp, clean the House and pick up those liberal tears."

Best known for making television pitches for products like ShamWow and Slap Chop, he's now pitching himself to replace 84-year-old Republican John Carter.

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 7: Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, arrives for the House Republican Conference caucus meeting in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In the new ad, the 61-year-old Shlomi pitches himself as a guy "that's not half dead" taking a shot at Carter's age. Carter has represented the district, which covers cities north of Austin like Georgetown and Temple, since 2003.

Donning the blue polo and headset that were featured in his commercials for ShamWow and Slap Chop, Shlomi says he's "going to slap chop the nuts out of the woke, making less blue-haired commies and more red-blooded Americans."

The ad ends with an ultrasound of a fetus saying, "vote for ShamWow."

Shlomi's campaign website says his slogan is "Make America Grow Some Balls Again" and lists his first nine bills he wants to introduce if elected. His stances include having cameras for parents to monitor classrooms, no taxes on social security and prayer in schools.

Shlomi is in a crowded field for the Republican nomination which includes Valentina Gomez, Abhiram Garapati, Will Abel, David Berry, Raymond Hamden and Elvis Lossa.

Shlomi runs for Congress as a Republican

The backstory:

In an interview with Fox News Digital in November, Shalomi said his decision to run for public office was motivated by the death of Charlie Kirk, whom he called the original "woke buster."

He's currently the president and CEO of TV marketing company Square One Entertainment.

While Shlomi has kept a low profile recently, his rise to fame and prominence was not without controversy.

In 2009, Shlomi was arrested in Miami Beach after an alleged violent altercation with a sex worker – an incident that became tabloid fodder after police photos of his face injuries surfaced.

Earlier in his career, he faced legal battles tied to his 1999 underground comedy film "The Underground Comedy Movie."

What's next:

Early voting for the March 3 primaries begins on Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27.