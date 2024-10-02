APD looking for woman accused of robbing stores

Austin police are looking for an aggravated robbery suspect.

Police said on Sept. 29, around 4:05 p.m., a suspect entered Craigo’s Pizza, at 5501 Balcones Drive, pulled out a gun, demanded money and then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

On Oct. 1, around 11:47 a.m., the same suspect entered Tiff's Treats, at 11011 Research Blvd., pulled out a gun, demanded money, and when she was refused, she left.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic woman, about 5'0-5'4, with dark hair.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-TIPS. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.