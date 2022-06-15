APD looking for missing 11-year-old last seen in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl last seen in North Austin.
APD says that Eimi Estrada left her Austin home around 10:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 and has not been seen since.
An investigation determined her last known location was the North Plaza/Rundberg area as of Tuesday, June 14.
Eimi Estrada (Austin Police Department)
Eimi is described as a Hispanic female, 5' and 100 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact 9-1-1 immediately.