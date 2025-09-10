APD officer injured in Zilker Park shooting; police looking for suspect

The Brief Austin police investigating an officer-involved shooting in Zilker Park 1 officer injured, another person also hurt Police searching for suspect



The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Zilker Park.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Azie Morton Road.

APD says one officer is injured and another person is also hurt.

The officer was sent to the hospital where they underwent surgery and is now in recovery.

Police say one suspect is on the loose and a search is on to find that person.

An active search is going on in the area of Zilker Park.

What you can do:

The suspect is a white male last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see anyone suspicious, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

Residents in the area have been asked to shelter-in-place and everyone is asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.