APD on scene of officer-involved shooting in NE Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting near a Motel 6 in Northeast Austin.

APD says the scene is in the area of 7114 N. I-35 service road and that a media briefing time has yet to be determined.

The southbound lanes of the southbound service road near the 7100 block of IH-35 are currently closed due to the officer-involved shooting investigation. APD says that drivers should avoid the area, expect delays, and plan their route accordingly.

Earlier in the day, officers were called by the manager of a nearby Motel 6 where a woman had been shot and sustained life-threatening injuries around 3 p.m.

The woman had left the scene in a vehicle and was transported to Dell Seton. The shooter fled the scene according to APD.

It's unclear at this time if the two incidents are related.

