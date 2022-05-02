APD bomb squad responds to incident in Northwest Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an incident in Northwest Austin where the bomb squad needed to be called on the scene.

Police said at 11:38 a.m., officers were called to a robbery at a Chase Bank in the 12200 block of Research in Northwest Austin.

Police said someone handed a teller a note suggesting there was a bomb on the property during an apparent robbery.

The scene was active all Monday afternoon, but it has been cleared.

It's not clear if a suspect was taken into custody.