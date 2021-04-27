APD releasing body camera footage from shooting of Alex Gonzales Jr.

The Austin Police Department (APD) is starting the release of the body camera footage from the Jan. 5th shooting of Alex Gonzales Jr. APD is first showing it to next of kin, the officers involved, and city officials.

Video will be released to the public tomorrow, according to a press release. The family has been waiting for months to see the footage.

Once it is released to the public, the video and supplemental content will be available on the Austin Police Department website at www.austintexas.gov/apd-critical-incidents/community-briefing-videos.

APD says it is working with the Office of Police Oversight and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to release this video. The video footage includes relevant audio and video footage from the ongoing investigation.

"In compliance with state law that prohibits the release of certain information and to maintain the integrity of the multi-departmental investigation, the video materials have been edited or redacted," APD said in their press release. "The edited video does include comprehensive footage of the officers’ actions."

The officers involved in this critical incident have been identified as:

Advertisement

Officer Gabriel Gutierrez 5 years of service with APD - (Fired weapon/initial officer)

Officer Luis Serrato 2 years of service with APD - (Fired weapon/responding officer)

Per policy, both of these officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

WHAT HAPPENED ON JAN. 5?

Austin police say an off-duty APD officer, who was in his own car and not in uniform, was driving home. They say Gonzales allegedly cut him off and pointed a gun at him. The officer then allegedly shot at Gonzales, who had his girlfriend and baby also in the car.

Gonzales continued to drive southbound on Wickersham Lane before finally stopping against a curb. The officer stopped behind his vehicle and called 911.

Witness video, obtained by FOX 7 Austin, shows the moment when back up officers begin to arrive and the full encounter.

APD says that on-duty officers arrived minutes later and captured the next portion of the incident on body-worn cameras. The footage shows the suspect vehicle stopped along the curb with the off-duty officer's personal vehicle behind it. The off-duty officer gave commands to the driver and as backup approached, they continued giving commands to the driver who was now outside the driver's side.

Despite verbal commands, the driver walked around the rear of the vehicle towards the passenger's side, says APD. The driver opened what appears to be the back-passenger door of the vehicle. As the driver reached into the vehicle, an on-duty officer fired at the driver who went down.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Elizabeth Gonzales, Alex's mother, said that her son never would have started any commotion. "He was a good sweet person," she said.

She says the events still leave her in disbelief. "When this happened, like my own world ended, my world stopped," she said. "Since that date, I can't move on. I won't move on until some justice has done for my son."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS