APD investigating after man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting.

APD confirmed early Tuesday morning that two officers were involved in the shooting in the 2500 block of Wickersham Lane near Oltorf Street in Southeast Austin.

At a news conference, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the incident happened at around midnight and involved an off-duty officer who was going home and encountered a man in a car who pointed at a gun at the officer's car. The officer fired and the suspect was hit.

Chief Manley says APD units arrived as the suspect got out of his car and Manley says the suspect ignored commands and reached into his car and that's when the suspect was shot by an on-duty officer.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

A 33-year-old was in the suspect's vehicle at the time and she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital where officials say she is in stable condition.

An infant was also in the suspect's vehicle but the infant was not hurt.

Officials say that a gun was found in the suspect's car.

This happened less than 24 hours after a SWAT situation lead to an officer-involved shooting in North Austin.