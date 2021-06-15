APD: Man transported to hospital after South Austin SWAT situation

A man has been transported to the hospital following a SWAT situation in South Austin Tuesday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department says that around 1:40 p.m., officers on patrol encountered a stolen vehicle with a man inside at the intersection of Elmont Drive and Town Lake Circle.

Officers attempted to get the man to exit the vehicle, but he refused and also appeared to be intoxicated on an unknown substance, says APD. After several unsuccessful attempts to get him to exit the vehicle, APD declared him a barricaded subject and called in a SWAT team.

The man continued to refuse to get out of the vehicle despite SWAT officers' and negotiators' attempts, so SWAT breached the vehicle through the window. APD says that the man then did ultimately exit the vehicle, but still refused to comply with officers' instructions, so he was "impacted with less lethal." APD did not elaborate as to what that meant, but said it was an "appropriate use of that within APD policy."

The man, described as a white male around 30 years old, was transported by ATCEMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

APD says that he is expected to be charged with state jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and additional charges may be possible as the investigation is ongoing.