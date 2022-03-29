APD searching for suspect who stole handicap-accessible truck in South Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help locating a stolen vehicle equipped with a handicap crane lift.

Police said on Monday, around 3 a.m., a red 2018 F-150 was stolen from a home in the 9000 block of Texas Sun Dr.

The victim has a physical disability and their F-150 is equipped with a handicap crane lift in the bed of the truck along with the driver door accessibility instruments.

(Austin Police Department)

(Austin Police Department)

The suspect and suspect vehicle were caught casing the area through a doorbell camera.

If you see the truck, please call 9-1-1.

(Austin Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email atip@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

