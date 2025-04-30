Man taken into custody following SWAT incident in East Austin

The Brief A wanted man was taken into custody after a SWAT incident in East Austin APD said the man barricaded himself inside a home in the 5800 block of Wellington Dr. on April 30 No one was injured



A man was taken into custody following a SWAT incident in East Austin on Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said.

The backstory:

Police said on Wednesday, April 30, around 3:30 p.m., the SWAT team responded to the 5800 block of Wellington Dr. Officers went to that location to serve a federal warrant.

The man refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself inside. The SWAT team was then called out.

After several hours, Matthew Arredondo, 35, surrendered peacefully to police.

No one was injured.