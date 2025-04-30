Expand / Collapse search

Man taken into custody following SWAT incident in East Austin

Published  April 30, 2025 7:03pm CDT
East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was taken into custody following a SWAT incident in East Austin on Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said.

The backstory:

Police said on Wednesday, April 30, around 3:30 p.m., the SWAT team responded to the 5800 block of Wellington Dr. Officers went to that location to serve a federal warrant.

The man refused to come out of the home and barricaded himself inside. The SWAT team was then called out.

After several hours, Matthew Arredondo, 35, surrendered peacefully to police.

No one was injured.

