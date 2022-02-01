APH closing all COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites Feb. 3 and 4
AUSTIN, Texas - All Austin Public Health COVID-19 testing and vaccine sites will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 to Friday, Feb. 4 due to forecasted inclement winter weather.
Individuals with appointments scheduled on those dates have been notified, according to APH.
Information on APH's vaccine and testing sites can be found here.
The City wants to remind residents to stay weather aware, prepare your household and minimize travel.
