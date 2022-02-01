Winter weather watch issued for City of Austin, residents urged to prepare

article

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Watch for the Austin area based on forecasted cold temperatures and possible freezing precipitation.

A major winter storm is brewing from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast, where significant amounts of snow and ice will likely cause widespread travel disruptions and power outages starting Tuesday night.

A very strong arctic cold front will move through South Central Texas Wednesday afternoon and evening bringing the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter, according to the NWS Austin / San Antonio. Forecasters believe a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will occur across portions of South Central Texas by Thursday morning and continue possibly into the afternoon.

There is also a chance that freezing rain and sleet amounts could cause travel impacts through the Hill Country and into the Austin metro area by Thursday morning and continue through the day. Up to ¼ of an inch of ice is currently forecast.

"We can see the storm clouds on the horizon, and we need everyone to ensure they are prepared," said Juan Ortiz Director of the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. "The City of Austin and Travis County are preparing, but we need your help to prepare as well. Your preparations make us a more resilient community."

Brisk northerly winds will produce bitterly cold wind chill values Thursday through Saturday morning, ranging from the single digits to teens. A risk for hypothermia exists for those spending extended time outdoors and not dressed in layers and gloves.

All residents are being encouraged to review their plans and ensure they have some supplies on hand in case travel is not possible during the storm. To get started with an emergency kit, click here.

It is important that the public remember the 4 Ps of cold weather.

Check on vulnerable people Bring pets inside Cover plants Insulate outdoor pipes and faucets

Additionally, if you will be out in the cold weather later this week take precautions.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing.

Wear a hat.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Cover your hands with mittens or gloves that are snug at the wrist

For regular updates from the City of Austin, you can visit AustinTexas.gov/Alerts for information in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Korean, Burmese, Urdu, Arabic, French, Hindi, and Pashto. You can also text ATXWEATHER to 888-777 for updates in English or ATXCLIMA to 888-777 for updates in Spanish.

