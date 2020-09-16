APH to open new COVID-19 testing site in SE Austin

Austin Public Health will soon be opening another neighborhood COVID-19 testing site in Southeast Austin. APH will also be moving the location of its Pflugerville testing site.

The new test site will open on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and will be located at the former Montopolis neighborhood center at 1416 Montopolis Drive.

APH says that similar to its other test sites, residents are not required to arrive in a vehicle and there are a limited number of slots available to those without an appointment. While there is more than enough capacity, APH is encouraging Austinites to sign up for an appointment to limit wait times.

The hours of operation for the Montopolis testing site will be Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 3-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 4-7 p.m.

“The 78741 zip code is among the hardest hit by COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County, and Austin Public Health continues to work to reduce disparities in health outcomes for our community,” said APH director Stephanie Hayden. “This testing site is another opportunity to reach people where they are and to ensure we are making testing available for all community members. Equity and public health were foremost considerations when planning the location, organization, and hours for this test site.”

In addition to the new site, the Pflugerville testing site will be moving beginning Saturday, Sept. 26. The site, managed by TDEM, will be moving from the Pfield to 103 North Railroad Avenue, where it will remain for the rest of the year.

APH says that as the demand for testing has decreased, the turnaround time for test results has dropped to two days on average. Additionally, APH has signed contracts with additional labs to diversify and maintain a lower turnaround time for testing, even if the number of tests performed by APH increases.

