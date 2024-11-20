2 men dead in apparent murder/suicide in Kingsland

The Brief 2 men die in apparent murder/suicide in Kingsland Officials say woman who called 911 believed her friend was shot by her ex-boyfriend 1 of the men who died identified, other's identity not being released at this time



The Llano County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder/suicide that happened on November 19 in Kingsland.

Deputies were called to a house on Skyline Drive because of multiple shots being fired. The woman who called said she locked herself in the home with her four-year-old daughter. She believed her friend may have been shot by her ex-boyfriend, Jon Deron Kendrick.

When the first deputies arrived, he immediately heard two gun shots coming from the front yard of the home. The deputy couldn't see any movement in the yard because of the trees, and it was dark outside.

Officers from Granite Shoals Police Department, Sunrise Beach Police Department and Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety all responded to the scene.

There were attempts by law enforcement to make contact with Kendrick. When that didn't work, the officers went towards the home and found two men dead on the front porch. Both with gunshot wounds.

One of the men was identified as 35-year-old Jon Kendrick of Kingsland.

The name of the other man who died is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The woman and her child were found inside the home, unarmed.

The investigation continues.