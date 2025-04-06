1 killed, 2 critically injured in Southwest Austin crash: ATCEMS

The Brief One person was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Two others were hospitalized with critical injuries. It's currently unknown what caused the crash.



One person is dead, and two others were critically injured in a crash in Southwest Austin.

What we know:

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. April 6 in the 1100 block of Lost Creek Boulevard, just off Loop 360 south of Bee Caves Road.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene following resuscitative efforts, says ATCEMS.

Two others were transported to a South Austin hospital with critical injuries.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what caused the crash.