Driver in deadly I-35 multi-vehicle crash was sober, attorney says

The Brief A toxicology report from an independent lab states the driver in the deadly I-35 crash was sober APD said five people were killed, including two children, in the multi-vehicle crash APD said they are now working with prosecutors to determine specific charges



The attorney for the man accused of causing a deadly pile-up on I-35 on March 13, said an independent lab did not find traces of drugs or alcohol in his blood sample.

According to court documents, Solomun Araya told police at the scene he had not been drinking.

On April 4, the Austin Police Department said they are aware of the preliminary toxicology report, and are working with prosecutors to determine specific charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Deadly I-35 multi-vehicle crash

The backstory:

Austin police say 17 people and 18 vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved in the crash on I-35 southbound in North Austin near Parmer Lane and Howard Lane.

APD says the initial call was received at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 13.

The accident stretched more than a tenth of a mile, which is about 500 feet.

Five people, including a child and an infant, were pronounced dead at the scene; 11 others were transported to local hospitals. Two adults with life-threatening injuries were taken to St. David's Round Rock.

All lanes reopened at around 1 p.m. March 14, according to TxDOT. Tolls had been waived in the area while crews cleared the scene.

The crash also happened in an active construction work zone, which reduced the lanes of travel in the area from three to one.

He was charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault.

Investigators said those charges were based on field sobriety tests conducted by officers.

Araya is also accused of being negligent in a $100 million lawsuit that also names ZBN Transport and Amazon.

What they're saying:

Austin police released a full statement on the report:

"The Austin Police Department (APD) is aware of the preliminary toxicology reports for Solomun Weldekeal-Araya. At this time, the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit is working with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to determine specific charges. The original charges were based on Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) and drug recognition examinations conducted by APD officers during the initial investigation. The investigation is still ongoing."