Apple AirPods help find stolen vehicle with dog in it

A man was able to recover his stolen vehicle, which had his dog in it, thanks to his Apple AirPods.

Court documents show that the incident happened on August 9.

A Travis County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to a gas station on FM 812 Road in Del Valle for a report of a located stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle told dispatch that his recently stolen vehicle was possibly there because he had left his AirPods in the vehicle and that the tracker was showing them at that location.

The man had reported to the Austin Police Department that his vehicle had been stolen from the airport.

The court documents state that the deputy saw the vehicle at a gas pump, running but not occupied. Deputies searched the area and found the female suspect hiding behind a dumpster. She was detained.

An acquaintance of the suspect reportedly felt bad that the suspect had taken the vehicle with the dog inside and provided identifiers to authorities when they arrived.

Deputies say the suspect was in possession of the dog.

The suspect was taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.