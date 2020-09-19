Approximately 200 people attend demonstration for Breonna Taylor

On Saturday approximately 200 people attended the “MARCH 4 | STAND 4 Breonna Taylor” demonstration organized by the Austin Justice Coalition and the Black Austin Coalition. The demonstration took place at Austin City hall.

Taylor, a Louisville medic was shot and killed in March as officers executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment. They exchanged gunfire with her boyfriend who mistook their entry for a burglary. This week her family settled with Louisville for $12 million. The city is promising police reform.

“I’m tired of hashtags. I don’t want any more Breonna Taylors. I don’t want any more George Floyds, Morgan Rankins, Mike Ramos’, Sophia Kings.” said Chas Moore, founder of the Austin Justice Coalition.

Moore called on the crowd to dismantle the police. “White people, I need you to use your power and privilege to make sure we can get to a system where we don’t have police,” he said.

When speaking of Austin Police Chief Brian Manley he explained, “there’s not gonna be a police chief in my opinion, I think, that’s gonna do what we need them to do, and that is get rid of the police department.”

The demonstration concluded with a march to the capitol and back to city hall. At least two people were arrested during the walk. Saturday, it was unclear why the arrests were made.

FOX 7 Austin filmed one of the arrests. A woman was placed in the front of an unmarked police unit, something that raised alarm for some demonstrators. “That whole situation was weird,” Moore noted.

A high-ranking Austin Police source tells FOX 7 Austin it is relatively standard to place a person in the front of an unmarked unit, as many do not have partitions and explaining that one officer typically drives as the other sits behind the passenger seat.

