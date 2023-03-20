Arlington Lamar High School shooting leaves 2 students injured, suspect in custody

Two people were hurt, and one person was arrested following a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington.

Arlington police said it happened around 6:55 a.m. Monday at the edge of one of the parking lots.

At least one male student was shot, and another female student was injured and receiving medical care. The student who was shot is in critical condition, the other is believed not to have non-life threatening injuries.

The male student that was shot was taken to the hospital by ambulance, the female was taken to a hospital by a parent.

Police believe it may have been a targeted shooting, and they don't believe the shooter was attempting to shoot students inside the school.

Investigators are at the school.

The suspected shooter, a male, was taken into custody.

All people involved were under 17 years old.

Arlington police say they do not believe the suspect ever made it inside the school.

Police believe the shooter was a student.

Because school does not start until 7:35 a.m. and was not in session at the time of the shooting. Not all students had arrived on campus.

Police are asking people to stay away from the campus while they investigate.

Parents who go to campus will not be allowed to pick up their children.

Some concerned parents showed up anyway.

"I got a text from the school this morning saying the school was on lockdown," said Normecha Stiger, a parent of a 9th grade student at Arlington Lamar. "I just left work so I could be here, because my son is in there and when you don't know what's going on it is worrisome."

Those who were already at school went into lockdown. Arlington Lamar will not have school on Monday, students will be taken to Arlington Athletics Center at 1001 East Division Street, according to Arlington police.

Even if students drove to school, they will be taken to the Athletics Center to be picked up.

Children should start be released to families starting at noon.

Police believe there is no threat to the public.

Monday is Arlington ISD's first day back after spring break.

FOX 4 News will continue to update this story as details become available.