From Christmas gifts to food, what can you take through airport security?

The Brief It will be a busy two weeks at the Austin airport due to the holidays Officials say to arrive two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights



Airport officials say Dec. 19 through Dec. 28 will be very busy for holiday travel.

While passenger volume projections aren't available yet, last year's data showed 357,000 people screened by TSA over a 12-day period.

To speed things up, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

What can you bring through TSA?

What they're saying:

Airport officials want you to leave your gifts unwrapped.

"You might ask why. Well, when you're coming through TSA, somebody might need to see what's in that package. We don't want your hard work and the money you spent on wrapping that to go to waste," Sydney Edwards, senior PIO with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, said.

You can get your gifts wrapped for free at the airport at Gate 13. Guest Services wraps presents every day until Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. Until 2 p.m.

If you're traveling with food, it can't be creamy or liquid, only in solid form.

"If you're bringing that cheesy potato, you can bring the cheese, you can bring the potatoes, but you can't bring the cheesy potatoes. You can bring all the fixings, but they can't all be fixed up, and it has to be solid," Edwards said.

Of course, don't bring sharp objects like knives.

TSA will be at full staff.

"When you come through pre-check, you should be flying through within 10 to 15 minutes. When you come through the standard line, it should be less than half an hour," Chris Alvarado, stakeholder manager for TSA at ABIA, said. "You being prepared to come to the airport makes it much easier for other passengers right behind you to get through."

Arrive two-and-a-half hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

"We're going to have as many lanes open as needed so that passengers feel safe and feel like there's going to be no wait at all when you get through security," Alvarado said.

"Come early, be patient with our AUS employees, but also other travelers that are coming through. The holiday season can bring some passengers that have never flown before, or they're only flying for maybe the first time in the last year to go out and see some of their family," Edwards said.

Expect parking lots to fill up. There are reservation blackout dates from Dec. 23 to Jan 2. You can check here.

For a full list of what is allowed, visit the TSA website.