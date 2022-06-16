Arlington man arrested for harboring girl who was subject of Amber Alert
ARLINGTON, Texas - A man was arrested after a North Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe.
An Amber Alert was issued late Wednesday night for a 13-year-old girl from Honey Grove, Texas.
Arlington police say they received a tip that the missing girl was in the area. Officers went to an apartment complex on Trinity Circle and found the girl safe.
Police say she was found with 31-year-old Nolan Neighbors. They say he had been chatting with the girl online and arranged to meet each other.
Neighbors is charged with harboring a runaway.
The girl was reunited with her family.