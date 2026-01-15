Man arrested in connection with explosive devices in Lee County

The Brief Man arrested after explosives found at Lee County home Man was the prior tenant of the residence He is currently booked in the Lee County Jail on a third-degree felony



A Burleson County man has been arrested in connection with an investigation into explosive devices found at a Lee County home.

What we know:

72-year-old Randolph Michael Young was taken into custody Thursday and has been charged with third-degree felony possession of a prohibited weapon — explosives.

The arrest stems from an incident at a residence in Dime Box where suspected explosive devices were found on Wednesday, Jan. 14, says the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The explosives were handled by the Austin Police Department's Bomb Squad.

The investigation into the devices led authorities to Young, who was the prior tenant of the residence, says LCSO.

Young was taken into custody without incident, but was taken to a local hospital for unrelated medical treatment. He is now in the Lee County Jail.