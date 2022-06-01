Four arrested for narcotics in three Fayette County traffic stops

Four people were arrested for narcotics in three separate late night traffic stops in Fayette County, says the sheriff's office.

FCSO says that just after 12:30 a.m. May 31, a deputy pulled over a 2022 black Toyota Camry on I-10 near mile marker 661.

An investigation led to the arrest of 20-year-old Isaac Marcantel of Seguin for Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 >= 4 grams < 400 grams, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana < 2 ounces.

Isaac Marcantel (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Around half an hour later, another deputy stopped a silver 2015 Hyundai Sonata on SH 71 near FM 955. An investigation revealed both the driver and passenger were in possession of cocaine, says FCSO.

21-year-old Luider Luis Sanchez Suarez and 20-year-old Ereldis Ernesto Lores Sanchez, both of Austin, were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 < 1 gram.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Luider Luis Sanchez Suarez (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The next day, just after 2 a.m., a sergeant stopped a white 2012 Nissan Altima on US 290 near Ledbetter. An investigation revealed the driver was in possession of crack cocaine, says FCSO.

29-year-old Ariel Alberto Sanchez Rodas of Bastrop was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >=1 gram < 4 grams.

Advertisement