Arrests made in connection to Pflugerville Christmas Bazaar shooting

The Pflugerville Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a deadly shooting near Christmas Bazaar in Pflugerville. Thomas Jackert and Joshua Dry have been taken into custody and charged in connection to the shooting on December 11 that left John Pearson dead.

41-year-old Jackert has been charged with deadly conduct after investigators say Jackert recklessly fired a weapon and fatally injured 38-year-old Pearson during a dispute. 36-year-old Dry has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after holding Jackert and his dog at gunpoint.

The shooting happened outside Jackert's home on Walnut Street. According to Pflugerville police, officers were called out to Walnut Street and 3rd Street for a shots fired call. On scene, officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased. A dog was also shot.

