Artist lineups announced for final shows of Blues on the Green 2022

The final two shows of ACL Radio's 2022 Blues on the Green are right around the corner.

ACL Radio announced the lineups for Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20. Music will start at 7 p.m. both days.

On July 19, Scott Strickland will open for Shinyribs and Tomar & The FC's. On July 20, Angélica Rahe will open for Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears with Mélat.

BOTG 2022 is presented by H-E-B and Favor and benefits the Austin Parks Foundation.

