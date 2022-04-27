Ascension Seton opens new health center in Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ascension Seton Health Center Lamar is a multi-specialty health center offering patients convenient access to cardiovascular care, spine care, and outpatient imaging services all under one roof. (Ascension Seton)

A new location has joined the Ascension Seton network of health centers in Austin.

Ascension Seton Health Center Lamar is a multi-specialty health center offering patients convenient access to cardiovascular care, spine care, and outpatient imaging services all under one roof, Ascension Seton said.

Totaling 101,000 square feet, the freestanding health center provides personalized care and features a 290-space parking garage.

The center, located at 1004 W. 32nd Street near the Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin campus will feature:

Spine care provided by Ascension Texas Spine and Scoliosis, including treatment and rehabilitation options for back pain and various spine conditions.

Cardiovascular care provided by Ascension Texas Cardiovascular, including preventative care, screenings, diagnostics, management and treatments for heart attacks, congestive heart failure, stroke, heart valve problems, heart rhythm, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Advanced diagnostic imaging services provided by Ascension Texas Imaging, including breast imaging, ultrasound, bone density scan, CT scan, and x-ray.

The opening of the health center follows other expansions from Ascension Seton in Central Texas, including the new, full-service, freestanding pediatric hospital, Dell Children’s Medical Center North, plans to build a new women's tower on the Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin campus, the addition of the new Comprehensive Fetal Care Center and Specialized Delivery Unit at Dell Children’s Medical Center, the new Ascension Medical Group clinic in Georgetown and more.