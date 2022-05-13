Asian-owned restaurants helping Austin Asian Community Health Initiative

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to honor the AAPI community, three local, Asian-owned restaurants are working together to donate a portion of proceeds to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.

The three businesses are Tso Chinese Delivery, The Peached Tortilla, and Chi'Lantro.

AACHI's mission is to support the public health and well-being of the local Asian community in Austin. AACHI does this by helping AAPI individuals and families overcome barriers to healthcare access like income, language, transportation, literacy, and more via language-specific education and health care navigation services.

"Asian American and Pacific Islander Month is an important one for us at AACHI and funds raised by Tso Chinese Delivery, The Peached Tortilla and Chi’Lantro will allow us to keep serving our city’s growing Asian population and keeping them healthy," said Hailey Easley, AACHI’s Executive Director, in a news release. "Plus, it’s a great incentive to eat delicious Asian food and support local restaurants while doing it."

$1 from every order between May 1-22 of the below items will go to benefit AACHI:

