Asian-owned restaurants helping Austin Asian Community Health Initiative
AUSTIN, Texas - In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to honor the AAPI community, three local, Asian-owned restaurants are working together to donate a portion of proceeds to the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.
The three businesses are Tso Chinese Delivery, The Peached Tortilla, and Chi'Lantro.
AACHI's mission is to support the public health and well-being of the local Asian community in Austin. AACHI does this by helping AAPI individuals and families overcome barriers to healthcare access like income, language, transportation, literacy, and more via language-specific education and health care navigation services.
"Asian American and Pacific Islander Month is an important one for us at AACHI and funds raised by Tso Chinese Delivery, The Peached Tortilla and Chi’Lantro will allow us to keep serving our city’s growing Asian population and keeping them healthy," said Hailey Easley, AACHI’s Executive Director, in a news release. "Plus, it’s a great incentive to eat delicious Asian food and support local restaurants while doing it."
$1 from every order between May 1-22 of the below items will go to benefit AACHI:
- Tso Chinese Delivery: General Min’s Shrimp & Chicken: Non-battered shrimp and chicken stir fried in General Tso sauce with broccoli and bamboo shoots. Mix in your favorite rice, stir, and enjoy, just like Min likes it! Order online from any of their three Austin-area locations (Cherrywood, Arboretum, or TsoCo) for delivery or pick-up.
- The Peached Tortilla: #60 Fried Rice: Chinese sausage, shiitakes, scrambled egg, herbs, sweet tea pickled onions. The Peached Tortilla is located at 5520 Burnet Rd #100 in Austin.
- Chi'Lantro: Kimchi Fries Ssäm: Chi’Lantro’s Original Kimchi Fries wrapped up in a warm flour tortilla. Your choice of Korean BBQ protein, plus caramelized kimchi, shredded cheddar and monterey jack cheese, cilantro, onions, sesame seeds, sriracha, and housemade magic sauce, served on a bed of french fries all wrapped up inside a Large Ssäm. You can order from any of their seven Austin-area locations for dine-in, pick-up, or delivery.