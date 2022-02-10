Astra: Payloads failed to reach orbit following company's first Florida launch

Astra Space, Inc. launched its first rocket from Florida on Thursday marking a historic milestone for the Alameda, California-based company.

However, just minutes into its flight, Astra announced that an issue prevented the payloads from being delivered into orbit.

A small launch vehicle attempted to send NASA's ELaNa 41 mission to space from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just after 3 p.m. The rocket, which represents the smallest in its class to fly from Cape, was supposed to carry four small satellites into orbit.

"We are deeply sorry to our customers @NASA and the small satellite teams," Astra tweeted.

Astra's launch was scrubbed earlier this week at the last second. A technical problem kept the rocket on the ground.

This mission included four CubeSats for NASA developed by NASA’s John­son Space Center and three universities including the University of Alabama, New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, and the University of California in Berkley. "ELaNa" stands for Educational Launch of Nanosatellites. CubeSat projects are de­signed, built, and operated by students, teachers, and faculty, as well as NASA Centers and nonprofit organizations.

The company says more information will be provided after a complete data review.

