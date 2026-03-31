Man makes 'tortilla' pizza after breaking into downtown Austin restaurant: affidavit

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The Brief A man was arrested for burglary on March 27 The arrest affidavit said he broke into La Volta Pizza Club, stole their checkbook, 17 gift cards, and made a ‘tortilla’ pizza He faces two felony charges, one for burglary and one for assault



A man was arrested for burglary after breaking into a downtown Austin restaurant last week.

According to an affidavit, the man made a "tortilla" pizza and took the restaurant's checkbook.

What we know:

According to an affidavit, on March 27, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance at 7-Eleven at 917 N Lamar Blvd.

When officers arrived, they arrested Cedrine Green after police said he assaulted the store clerk when he was asked to leave for violating the no-bag policy of the store.

While searching Green's bag, the officer found a Chase Bank checkbook, a large white pizza box from La Volta Pizza Club, and 17 gift cards from the restaurant as well. La Volta Pizza Club is across the street from the 7-Eleven.

When the owner of La Volta Pizza Club was contacted about a possible burglary, the officer saw broken glass at the front door. Inside the restaurant, there were more glass shards, broken wood, and bent metal. Police said it looked like there was forced entry into the restaurant.

The checkbook was returned to the owner, and it was later found out that the gift cards had no money on them. The owner of the restaurant then asked the officer if Green had a pizza with him. The officer told him yes.

The owner then showed the officer that Green made a "tortilla" pizza, a pizza that is not offered at the store. He showed the officer tomato sauce and other ingredients that were not in the right spot. He also showed the officer the pizza oven which had burnt residue which the owner said was not there before.

Green had no explanation for the items that were found on him and refused to respond to any questions from the officers.

He was later arrested for burglary.

Dig deeper:

Travis County court records show that Green is facing two charges:

1 count of state jail felony burglary

1 count of third-degree felony injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury

He is currently in the Travis County jail on a collective $7,000 bond.

He has a court appearance scheduled for April 27.