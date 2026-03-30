Bulverde school shooting: Teacher shot by student, student turned gun on himself, sheriff says

The Brief Comal County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting at high school in Bulverde area Hill Country College Preparatory High School is on lockdown. Teacher shot by teenage student, student shot himself, says law enforcement



A student at a Bulverde high school shot a teacher, then turned the gun on himself, says the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies were dispatched to Mustang Vista near Hill Country College Prepatory High School following reports of gunfire.

A teacher was shot by a student and taken to a San Antonio hospital. There is no word on her condition.

The student involved, a 15-year-old boy, died at the scene. The sheriff said during a 3 p.m. press conference that investigators currently believe that the boy shot the teacher, then turned the gun on himself.

Hill County College Preparatory High School was placed on lockdown.

What they're saying:

Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds spoke at a 3 p.m. press conference from the sheriff's office headquarters in New Braunfels.

In the press conference, Reynolds spoke about the response from local, state and national law enforcement.

"I want to be very clear, this situation was contained very, very quickly," said Reynolds. "So immediately responding, deputy sheriffs with the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The [Bulverde] Police Department. I had phone calls from the Texas Rangers. There was a constable in the area. So there was a multiple unit response."

Reynolds also said he also received a call from the FBI and from U.S. Rep Chip Roy (R-TX), whose district includes Bulverde.

Reynolds did not offer much new information beyond what had already been released. He did share that the teenage shooter's parents and family had shown up to Bulverde Middle School to pick him up with other students' parents and family.

He also said that law enforcement believes that after he shot the teacher, the student turned the gun on himself.

Texas Rangers are helping with the investigation.

Watch the full press conference below:

What you can do:

Students were transported to Bulverde Middle School for reunification with parents. The middle school was placed on hold during this transition for parent reunification.

Bulverde Middle School is located at 29975 Wiley Road in Bulverde.

Parents will need the following for reunification: In order to pick up a student, parents and guardians MUST have a photo ID and be listed in Skyward as eligible to pick up the student. You will only be able to pick up your student.

Officials ask people to stay away from the area if you are not picking up a student.

The area needs to be clear as the investigation continues.

No one will be allowed back onto the HCCPHS campus for belongings or parked cars until the campus is released by law enforcement.

What we don't know:

The teacher's status is currently unknown, and it is unknown what connection the student and the teacher had.

Investigators are also working to learn where the student got the gun as well as looking into the student's history and speaking with witnesses.