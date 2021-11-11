ATCEMS to begin remodel of nation's first standalone EMS station

ATCEMS says it will soon start remodeling Station 1, the first standalone EMS station in the United States.

Located at 3616 S. 1st. Street, Station 1 has been a "home away from home" for medics since it opened on April 15, 1982, says ATCEMS.

The original Station 1 was built with funding from a bond package approved by Austin voters in 1979, and cost $345,000 to build. ATCEMS says that since its inception, Station 1 has housed multiple response vehicles, from ambulances and district command units, to special operations units and rescue boats.

Construction for the new and improved Station 1 was approved as part of the 2018 bond package, which includes remodels of four other ATCEMS stations: Station 5, Station 7, Station 10, and Station 13.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter