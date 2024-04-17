Man exposes himself to, touches victim on UT campus: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Police at the University of Texas are looking for a suspect in an indecent assault.
It happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the Union Building on campus.
Witnesses say that a man exposed himself and touched the victim, who police say is affiliated with the university.
The suspect left the area before officers arrived.
He is described as:
- White or Hispanic man
- 40 to 50 years old
- Salt and pepper hair
- Last seen wearing a maroon shirt, cream-colored pants and carrying a dark gray or black backpack
If you see this suspect on campus, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call 512-471-4441.