Man exposes himself to, touches victim on UT campus: UTPD

Police at the University of Texas are looking for a suspect in an indecent assault.

It happened around 2:05 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the Union Building on campus.

Witnesses say that a man exposed himself and touched the victim, who police say is affiliated with the university.

MORE STORIES

The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

He is described as:

White or Hispanic man

40 to 50 years old

Salt and pepper hair

Last seen wearing a maroon shirt, cream-colored pants and carrying a dark gray or black backpack

If you see this suspect on campus, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call 512-471-4441.