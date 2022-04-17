ATCEMS calls off water rescue at Roy Guerrero Park in East Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a water rescue at Roy Guerrero Metro Park in East Austin after receiving a report that a person and puppy had "washed away."

Both Starflight and Austin Fire joined the search efforts on the water to attempt to locate the person and animal.

A drone was also launched to search for them.

ATCEMS canceled the rescue effort around 3 p.m. after an extensive search resulted in no one being located. Witnesses said someone had exited the river, and a dog was seen on the trail. No one is believed to be in danger as of now, ATCEMS says.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter