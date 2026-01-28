Austin activates cold weather shelters due to overnight freezing temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin has activated its cold weather shelters for the rest of the week.
The overnight shelters will be open from Wednesday, Jan. 28, until Sunday, Feb. 1. It will operate overnight only and will not be open 24 hours a day.
What we know:
According to the city, those who need shelter will need to go to One Texas Center, at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. to register each night.
CapMetro bus routes to the OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 801. Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.
You can also call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at (512) 972-5055.
The Source: Information from the City of Austin